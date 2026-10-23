Oregon father describes stopping school shooter

Extras
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Surging diesel prices loom over Republicans in Iowa's midterm races
Brazil's high-stakes presidential runoff could reshape country's future
Trump says he ordered suit to block Alaska Senate results if GOP loses
Medicare Advantage cuts leave millions scrambling to find coverage
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's threat to block Alaska election results
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences
Met Opera adapts experimental novel 'Lincoln in the Bardo' for the stage
News Wrap: Virginia state senator charged with running criminal marijuana enterprise