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PBS News Hour

Oregon father describes stopping school shooter

Season 2026 Episode 217 | 4m 15s

Kaylub Giamanco is the father who stopped a school shooter in Bend, Oregon, a week ago. The teen gunman entered the school and killed three students and a teacher before Giamanco stopped him. In a new interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Giamanco describes the moments leading up to his heroic actions, how he felt after he took down the shooter and that day's larger tragedy.

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