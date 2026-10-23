Medicare Advantage cuts leave many scrambling for coverage

Extras
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences
Brazil's high-stakes presidential runoff could reshape country's future
Trump says he ordered suit to block Alaska Senate results if GOP loses
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's threat to block Alaska election results
Surging diesel prices loom over Republicans in Iowa's midterm races
Workforce Pell Grants give students new options for job training
News Wrap: Virginia state senator charged with running criminal marijuana enterprise