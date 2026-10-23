Surging diesel prices put Iowa in play this election cycle

Extras
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter
Brazil's high-stakes presidential runoff could reshape country's future
Medicare Advantage cuts leave millions scrambling to find coverage
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's threat to block Alaska election results
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences
Trump says he ordered suit to block Alaska Senate results if GOP loses
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Met Opera adapts experimental novel 'Lincoln in the Bardo' for the stage