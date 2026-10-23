Trump orders suit to block Alaska results if GOP loses

Extras
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences
Medicare Advantage cuts leave millions scrambling to find coverage
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's threat to block Alaska election results
Surging diesel prices loom over Republicans in Iowa's midterm races
Brazil's high-stakes presidential runoff could reshape country's future
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Workforce Pell Grants give students new options for job training