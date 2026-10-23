News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered ceasefire

Extras
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why 'You Can See Everything' is captivating audiences
Medicare Advantage cuts leave millions scrambling to find coverage
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter
Trump says he ordered suit to block Alaska Senate results if GOP loses
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's threat to block Alaska election results
Surging diesel prices loom over Republicans in Iowa's midterm races
Brazil's high-stakes presidential runoff could reshape country's future
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Workforce Pell Grants give students new options for job training