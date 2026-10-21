Russia frees American prisoner as Witkoff meets with Putin

Extras
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Idaho's abortion ban reshaped reproductive care and fueled a fight for change
Former GOP governor David Beasley says Trump's 'demeaning' rhetoric pushed him from party
Investigation finds hundreds of U.S. citizens detained by ICE
News Wrap: Cybersecurity threat prompts scramble to protect websites around the world
How Elon Musk gained so much power over U.S. security interests
A look at the major state ballot measures voters will decide in the midterms
Democratic and GOP strategists on the deeply personal attack ad in Ohio
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day
How the Kansas Senate race became surprisingly competitive