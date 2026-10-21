News Wrap: Vulnerability prompts race to protect websites

Extras
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Elon Musk gained so much power over U.S. security interests
Former GOP governor David Beasley says Trump's 'demeaning' rhetoric pushed him from party
A look at the major state ballot measures voters will decide in the midterms
How Idaho's abortion ban reshaped reproductive care and fueled a fight for change
Investigation finds hundreds of U.S. citizens detained by ICE
American imprisoned by Russia released as Witkoff meets and praises Putin
Democratic and GOP strategists on the deeply personal attack ad in Ohio
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day