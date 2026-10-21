October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
Inside Philadelphia's preparations for Election Day
News Wrap: Britain sending air support to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
How the Kansas Senate race became surprisingly competitive
Zelenskyy seeks to mend ties with Trump ahead of Witkoff-Putin meeting
Sasha Alex Sloan performs 'Empty' and discusses the craft of songwriting
Tightening sanctions on Russia is 'the way to end this war,' says David Kramer
HBCUs enter new fight for equal funding
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
On 'Settle In,' Kathryn Jezer-Morton and Geoff Bennett discuss social media's impact