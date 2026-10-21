The state ballot measures voters will decide in the midterms

Extras
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former GOP governor David Beasley says Trump's 'demeaning' rhetoric pushed him from party
Investigation finds hundreds of U.S. citizens detained by ICE
American imprisoned by Russia released as Witkoff meets and praises Putin
News Wrap: Cybersecurity threat prompts scramble to protect websites around the world
How Idaho's abortion ban reshaped reproductive care and fueled a fight for change
Democratic and GOP strategists on the deeply personal attack ad in Ohio
How Elon Musk gained so much power over U.S. security interests
Ukrainian refugees face growing hostility in Poland
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode