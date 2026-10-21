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PBS News Hour

How Musk gained so much power over U.S. security interests

Season 2026 Episode 215 | 8m 24s

According to reports, Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of Ukraine's Starshield defense systems. Nick Schifrin reports, and Amna Nawaz discusses how the world's richest man gained such power over U.S. security interests with Charles Galbreath, a retired Air Force colonel who focused on space operations during his 30-year military career and is now at the Air Force Association’s Mitchell Institute.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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