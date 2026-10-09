© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

GOP donor who accused Guilfoyle of corruption speaks out

Season 2026 Episode 207 | 5m 15s

A Republican donor is accusing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle of asking for $100,000 in exchange for access to top Trump administration officials. Amna Nawaz speaks with Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate, about the requests for payment and the access he was promised in return that he argues Guilfoyle never provided.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E207 | 57:46
Watch 4:00
PBS News Hour
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on Gulf Coast
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Clip: S2026 E207 | 4:00
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Human rights attorney Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes
Clip: S2026 E207 | 8:13
Watch 14:15
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the midterm fight for Senate control
Brooks and Capehart on the fight for Senate control in battleground states
Clip: S2026 E207 | 14:15
Watch 3:44
PBS News Hour
Ke Huy Quan reflects on escaping Vietnam on ‘Settle In’
Ke Huy Quan reflects on his family’s escape from post-war Vietnam on ‘Settle In’
Clip: S2026 E207 | 3:44
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
How voting machines are tested to ensure election integrity
How local officials are testing voting machines to ensure election integrity
Clip: S2026 E207 | 6:08
Watch 3:28
PBS News Hour
ICE shooting of man in New York City sparks outrage
ICE shooting of man in New York with child in his car sparks outrage
Clip: S2026 E207 | 3:28
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
Clip: S2026 E207 | 5:58
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Democrats bet on pastors and ministers in midterms
Democrats are betting on pastors and ministers in the midterms
Clip: S2026 E206 | 5:24
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
Documentary traces Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
Clip: S2026 E206 | 8:22