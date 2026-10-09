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PBS News Hour

How voting machines are tested to ensure election integrity

Season 2026 Episode 207 | 6m 08s

Midterm election season culminates on one important Election Day, but voting is already underway in many states. For the local officials who run elections, the work started even earlier. Liz Landers reports on how they prepare for voting and why they say voters should trust the process.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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