Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump and U.S. trade talks

Extras
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years
What the Supreme Court's voter-citizenship database decision means for the midterms
GOP's big bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
Syrian dancer reflects on escaping ISIS and finding freedom through ballet
Health care costs a major concern for voters ahead of midterms
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi Jinping
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls allegations of genocide in Gaza ‘the biggest lie'