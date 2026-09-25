News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump

Extras
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the Supreme Court's voter-citizenship database decision means for the midterms
GOP's big bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
Health care costs a major concern for voters ahead of midterms
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump, cartel violence and U.S. trade talks
Syrian dancer reflects on escaping ISIS and finding freedom through ballet
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi Jinping
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'We want more guardrails,' Kalshi CEO says as calls grow for prediction market regulation