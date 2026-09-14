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PBS News Hour

Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations

Season 2026 Episode 188 | 6m 25s

A ProPublica report says a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin helped fund Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration in the Bahamas. According to the report, Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman and president of the International Boxing Association, paid hundreds of thousands in wedding expenses. Liz Landers spoke with Justin Elliot, a ProPublica journalist investigating the story.

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Extras
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September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E188 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E187 | 6:23