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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI

Season 2026 Episode 188 | 8m 07s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including how Washington is responding to AI and data center concerns, Mitch McConnell returning to the Senate and how midterm voters feel about affordability and political corruption.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
Jenny Yang takes act to stages in immigrant grocery stores
Comedian Jenny Yang takes act to stages inside immigrant grocery stores
Clip: S2026 E188 | 6:15
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Clip: S2026 E188 | 6:25
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Houthi gains, Saudi pipeline attack pressure oil markets
Houthi gains in Yemen, attack on Saudi pipeline compound pressure on oil markets
Clip: S2026 E188 | 9:36
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse'
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse' without Trump's name on building
Clip: S2026 E188 | 5:59
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
EPA repeals regulations limiting power plant emissions
EPA repeals limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
Clip: S2026 E188 | 7:17
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing tech
Trump pushes back as AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing technology
Clip: S2026 E188 | 8:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E188 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E187 | 57:46
Watch 10:14
PBS News Hour
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Clip: S2026 E187 | 10:14
Watch 11:19
PBS News Hour
Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11
Hillary Clinton reflects on the losses and lessons of 9/11
Clip: S2026 E187 | 11:19