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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Special prosecutor appointed in Cornell rape case

Season 2026 Episode 202 | 5m 13s

In our news wrap Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed the state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to take over the Cornell University rape case, the U.S. is sending an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East as President Trump weighs further action against Iran and this year's Kennedy Center Honors will take place at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E202 | 57:46
Watch 11:33
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in midterms
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Clip: S2026 E202 | 11:33
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
A look at how overseas ballots are counted the midterms
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
Clip: S2026 E202 | 5:26
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert and their rivalry
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
Clip: S2026 E202 | 8:51
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
West prepares for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
Clip: S2026 E202 | 5:19
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
What a hiring slowdown says about the state of the economy
What a hiring slowdown signals about the state of the U.S. economy
Clip: S2026 E202 | 6:34
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Who's spending big, and where, in the midterms
Who's spending big, and where, in most expensive election cycle ever
Clip: S2026 E202 | 6:13
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon
Clip: S2026 E201 | 6:22
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
How tech firms are replacing traditional defense contractors
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
Clip: S2026 E201 | 7:32
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Inside the UN peacekeeping mission on Lebanon-Israel border
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
Clip: S2026 E201 | 7:39