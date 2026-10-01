News Wrap: SCOTUS to review mandatory detention for migrants

Extras
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
What we know about Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike
New details intensify scrutiny of Cornell's handling of gang rape allegations
Investigators search for motive after alleged attack by FlyDubai co-pilot
Karl Rove and David Axelrod give their midterm predictions
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Evan Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and reclaiming his life after release