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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: SCOTUS to review mandatory detention for migrants

Season 2026 Episode 201 | 6m 06s

In our news wrap Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to review the Trump administration's mandatory detention policy for migrants, UK police arrested a British-Iranian citizen on suspicion of planning a terror attack following a security incident at an air base and a Russian drone slammed into a school in Kyiv as the capital endured yet another day of aerial attacks.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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