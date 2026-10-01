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PBS News Hour

Inside the UN peacekeeping mission on Lebanon-Israel border

Season 2026 Episode 201 | 7m 39s

After 48 years, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon is nearing the end of its mandate. Its planned withdrawal comes at a time when the Israeli military occupies around 6% of Lebanese territory. Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn and videographer Adrian Hartrick gained rare access with the peacekeepers, traveling south of Israel’s "yellow line."

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