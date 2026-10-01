Inside the UN peacekeeping mission on Lebanon-Israel border

Extras
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Supreme Court to review mandatory detention policy for migrants
New details intensify scrutiny of Cornell's handling of gang rape allegations
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon
What we know about Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike
Karl Rove and David Axelrod give their midterm predictions
Investigators search for motive after alleged attack by FlyDubai co-pilot
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his blueprint for depolarizing a fractured nation
Evan Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and reclaiming his life after release