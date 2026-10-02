A look at how overseas ballots are counted the midterms

Extras
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
Who's spending big, and where, in most expensive election cycle ever
News Wrap: New York AG appointed as special prosecutor in Cornell rape case
What a hiring slowdown signals about the state of the U.S. economy
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
News Wrap: Supreme Court to review mandatory detention policy for migrants