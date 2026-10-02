Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in midterms

Extras
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
What a hiring slowdown signals about the state of the U.S. economy
Who's spending big, and where, in most expensive election cycle ever
News Wrap: New York AG appointed as special prosecutor in Cornell rape case
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon