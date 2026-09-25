© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Health care costs a concern for voters ahead of midterms

Season 2026 Episode 197 | 6m 34s

Health care is at the center of a political debate as millions of Americans struggle with rising costs. Enrollment in the marketplaces created by the ACA dropped this year, mainly due to the expiration of federal credits. Vice President Vance also announced plans to cancel coverage for nearly 760,000 people, citing claims of widespread fraud. Geoff Bennett discussed with Larry Levitt of KFF.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E197 | 57:46
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump
News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump
Clip: S2026 E197 | 6:30
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump and U.S. trade talks
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump, cartel violence and U.S. trade talks
Clip: S2026 E197 | 6:13
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
What Supreme Court's SAVE database ruling means for midterms
What the Supreme Court's voter-citizenship database decision means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E197 | 4:24
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
GOP's bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
GOP's big bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
Clip: S2026 E197 | 5:50
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Wrongfully detained journalist still jailed in Iran
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years
Clip: S2026 E197 | 6:06
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Syrian dancer escaped ISIS and found freedom through ballet
Syrian dancer reflects on escaping ISIS and finding freedom through ballet
Clip: S2026 E197 | 5:37
Watch 10:00
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi Jinping
Clip: S2026 E197 | 10:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E196 | 57:46
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
How diesel prices are rippling through the economy
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy
Clip: S2026 E196 | 8:42