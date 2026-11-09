Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Trump will govern

Extras
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nvidia's Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese spy
How the Nvidia revelations could ripple through the AI industry and global economy
What China stands to gain from Nvidia's CEO's alleged affair with spy
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former Sen. Flake, outspoken Trump critic, on the GOP reckoning post-midterms
Georgia Gov.-elect Bottoms reflects on historic victory and the path forward for Democrats