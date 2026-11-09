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PBS News Hour

Democrats look to build on party's success in South Carolina

Season 2026 Episode 228 | 6m 09s

One of the stunning upsets of last week’s election was in South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated incumbent Republican Darline Graham in the Senate race. That wasn’t the only Democratic victory in the deep red state. Democrats also flipped a House seat and flipped 10 seats in the state house. Geoff Bennett discussed more with South Carolina’s Democratic Party chair, Christale Spain.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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