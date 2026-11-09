Democrats look to build on party's success in South Carolina

Extras
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Trump will govern after the blue wave
How the Nvidia revelations could ripple through the AI industry and global economy
What China stands to gain from Nvidia's CEO's alleged affair with spy
Nvidia's Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese spy
What Trump picking Stephen Miller for chief of staff signals about his agenda
Sen.-elect Hamilton reflects on why Kansas voters chose a Democrat for U.S. Senate
What to know about a better-than-expected jobs report amid AI bubble concerns