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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats not playing it safe

Season 2026 Episode 158 | 9m 35s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including the Michigan Senate primary and the message Democrats are taking into the midterms, prosecutors dropping Reflecting Pool vandalism charges and President Trump's response.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Episode: S2026 E158 | 57:46
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Clip: S2026 E158 | 7:50
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