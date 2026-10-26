Spiritual leaders unite to help keep peace on Election Day

Extras
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Candidates enter final week of campaigning with control of Congress at stake
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter