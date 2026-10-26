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PBS News Hour

Spiritual leaders unite to help keep peace on Election Day

Season 2026 Episode 218 | 3m 08s

A minister, a rabbi and an imam walk into a polling place. No, it’s not the beginning of a joke, but a coordinated effort to train clergy to help keep the peace on Election Day. Deema Zein reports.

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