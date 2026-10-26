Netanyahu faces first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war

Extras
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Candidates enter final week of campaigning with control of Congress at stake
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
News Wrap: White House says Melania Trump brokered localized ceasefire deal in Oleshky
'There's babies in there': Oregon father describes stopping school shooter