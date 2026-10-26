Campaigns spend big with increasingly personal attack ads

Extras
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the House and Senate outlook
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Candidates enter final week of campaigning with control of Congress at stake
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Medicare Advantage cuts leave millions scrambling to find coverage