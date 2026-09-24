AI, trade, Iran and Taiwan top agenda at Trump-Xi summit

Extras
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls allegations of genocide in Gaza ‘the biggest lie'
In a warming climate, should air conditioning be a right?
Experts analyze what's at stake in the Trump-Xi summit
Lock of hair settles questions about Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings
'We want more guardrails,' Kalshi CEO says as calls grow for prediction market regulation
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Moldova's PM on confronting Russian threats and backing Ukraine
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions and AI concerns