Experts analyze what's at stake in the Trump-Xi summit

Extras
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
In a warming climate, should air conditioning be a right?
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls allegations of genocide in Gaza ‘the biggest lie'
AI, trade, Iran and Taiwan top agenda at Trump-Xi summit
Lock of hair settles questions about Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings
'We want more guardrails,' Kalshi CEO says as calls grow for prediction market regulation
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
At UN General Assembly, Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat