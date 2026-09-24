September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Moldova's PM on confronting Russian threats and backing Ukraine
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions and AI concerns
Marlon James explores how homophobia shaped life in Jamaica in ‘The Disappearers’
At UN General Assembly, Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat
Former Kansas GOP governor explains why he's backing Democrat Adam Hamilton for Senate
What's making it harder for American family farms to survive
New poll reveals how Trump's low approval might affect midterms
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode