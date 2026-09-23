Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat

Extras
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions and AI concerns
What's making it harder for American family farms to survive
Moldova's PM on confronting Russian threats and backing Ukraine
New poll reveals how Trump's low approval might affect midterms
Marlon James explores how homophobia shaped life in Jamaica in ‘The Disappearers’
Former Kansas GOP governor explains why he's backing Democrat Adam Hamilton for Senate
September 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump defends Iran war and threatens annihilation at UN General Assembly