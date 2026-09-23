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PBS News Hour

Iran's president responds to Trump's 'annihilation' threat

Season 2026 Episode 195 | 4m 56s

The president of Iran told the United Nations General Assembly his country won’t bend to U.S. intimidation. Masoud Pezeshkian spoke one day after President Trump threatened to escalate the war from the same stage. On the sidelines, U.S. and Iranian officials signaled no breakthroughs in mediated talks. Nick Schifrin reports.

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