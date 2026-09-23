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PBS News Hour

Xi arrives for state visit amid U.S.-China trade tensions

Season 2026 Episode 195 | 4m 51s

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington Wednesday evening for his first state visit in more than a decade. At the same time, a federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by CNN, MS NOW and Politico challenging President Trump's ban on the outlets from the White House. Liz Landers reports.

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