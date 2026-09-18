What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive

Extras
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity