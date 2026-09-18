'The Last Free Women' follows Afghans rebuilding their lives

Extras
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity
Qatari spokesman on regional war and the path back to U.S.-Iran talks
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building