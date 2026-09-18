Trump bans news outlets in latest attack on press freedom

Extras
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must provide notice before making changes to building
Jon Ronson and Geoff Bennett discuss modern masculinity on 'Settle In'
Wheelchair tennis celebrates 50 years and a new wave of popularity