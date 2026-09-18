U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal faces pushback over weapons risks

Extras
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Congress passes new sanctions on Russia and countries using Russian energy
How Trump's immigration crackdown made it harder to become U.S. citizen
As AI behavior raises concerns, ex-researcher Jacob Coxon warns what may lie ahead