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PBS News Hour

Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom

Season 2026 Episode 192 | 9m 32s

Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW and National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including President Trump attempting to ban media outlets from the White House and some Republicans showing frustration with their own party ahead of the midterms.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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