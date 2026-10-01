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PBS News Hour

Karl Rove and David Axelrod give their midterm predictions

Season 2026 Episode 201 | 5m 52s

Karl Rove is known for his hardball politics promoting the GOP. But in the past two weeks, he announced that this year he is voting for a Democrat. Lisa Desjardins sat down with Rove and another architect of modern politics, Democrat David Axelrod. Their conversation covered election security, whether Rove will vote for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton and their midterm predictions.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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