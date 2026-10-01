Karl Rove and David Axelrod give their midterm predictions

Extras
'Valley of Death' reveals how tech companies are replacing traditional defense contractors
On the ground with UN peacekeepers as Lebanon-Israel mission nears its end
News Wrap: Supreme Court to review mandatory detention policy for migrants
What we know about Tennessee's botched execution of Christa Pike
New details intensify scrutiny of Cornell's handling of gang rape allegations
A look at Hegseth's attempts to reshape the Pentagon
October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Investigators search for motive after alleged attack by FlyDubai co-pilot
Passengers describe stopping pilot's alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight
Former diplomats assess U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and region's future