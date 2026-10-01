October 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Passengers describe stopping pilot's alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight
Former diplomats assess U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and region's future
Is the American Dream still achievable for younger generations?
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his blueprint for depolarizing a fractured nation
Evan Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and reclaiming his life after release
News Wrap: Watchdog finds no criminal activity by Powell related to Fed renovation
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Affordability and accountability top priorities if Democrats take House, Jeffries says
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says
During Senate hearing, Jack Smith defends criminal investigations of Trump