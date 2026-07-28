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PBS News Hour

Why doctors say abortion bans worsen care for miscarriages

Season 2026 Episode 154 | 9m 24s

It's been four years since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision opened the door to state abortion bans. Now, a new study finds those bans are hurting women who aren't seeking abortions at all. Researchers found delays in miscarriage treatment increase the risk to a woman’s health and fertility and prolong the grief of a lost pregnancy. Special correspondent Sarah Varney reports.

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