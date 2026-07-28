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PBS News Hour

Thomas Hampson celebrates U.S. art with 'Song of America'

Season 2026 Episode 154 | 6m 25s

Thomas Hampson is known for the classical vocal traditions rooted in Europe. But for more than 25 years, Hampson has dedicated himself to reviving and celebrating American traditions in song. Fred de Sam Lazaro saw that on full display in Aspen, Colorado, for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

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