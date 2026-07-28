Thomas Hampson celebrates U.S. art with 'Song of America'

Extras
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Netanyahu and Zelenskyy are hoping to accomplish after meetings with Trump
Board packed with Trump allies votes to weaken protections for historic sites
Why doctors say abortion bans are worsening medical care during miscarriages
New report reveals consequences of Trump administration's HIV/AIDS funding cuts
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
News Wrap: 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Japan
On 'Settle In,' Emilee Hackney and Amna Nawaz discuss Appalachian stereotypes
July 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Documentary explores why U.S. mothers lack support systems found in other countries