Emilee Hackney joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'

Extras
July 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Netanyahu and Zelenskyy are hoping to accomplish after meetings with Trump
Why doctors say abortion bans are worsening medical care during miscarriages
New report reveals consequences of Trump administration's HIV/AIDS funding cuts
Board packed with Trump allies votes to weaken protections for historic sites
Lindsey Graham remembered for impact on South Carolina and the world
News Wrap: 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Japan
Thomas Hampson celebrates U.S. musical history with 'Song of America'
U.S. air defense supply shrinks during Iran war, leaving experts concerned
India's youth-led 'cockroach' protests expose cracks in Modi's government