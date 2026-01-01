Why is Ice Slippery?

Extras
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.