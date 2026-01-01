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Pacific Heartbeat

Hawai'i, The Endagered Species Capital of the World

Season 13 Episode 2 | 2m 44s

A look into the rigorous conservation work for the palila bird. Conservationists like Kalā find that their work and cultural values are interwoven.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:07
Pacific Heartbeat
Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:07
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12
Watch 2:42
Pacific Heartbeat
Indigeneity Is At Risk Because Of Land Development in Tahiti
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:42
Watch 2:15
Pacific Heartbeat
Where Do The Indigenous People of Tahiti Go After All This?
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:15
Watch 2:20
Pacific Heartbeat
Season 13 Extended Trailer
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Preview: S13 | 2:20
Watch 0:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Preview: 0:33
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46