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Pacific Heartbeat

Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk

Season 13 Episode 2 | 2m 07s

Ānuenue is but one bird part of the larger palila specieis who faces extinction. Threats of climate change, wildfires, introduced predators, diseases, encroachment of feral livestock, and governmental neglect have led to the near erasure of these native birds.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:44
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i, The Endagered Species Capital of the World
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:44
Watch 2:42
Pacific Heartbeat
Indigeneity Is At Risk Because Of Land Development in Tahiti
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:42
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12
Watch 2:15
Pacific Heartbeat
Where Do The Indigenous People of Tahiti Go After All This?
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:15
Watch 2:20
Pacific Heartbeat
Season 13 Extended Trailer
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Preview: S13 | 2:20
Watch 0:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Preview: 0:33
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46