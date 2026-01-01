Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk

Extras
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.