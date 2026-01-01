Pacific Mother Preview

Extras
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
As the climate crisis threatens Tahiti, three women begin a journey to protect their home.
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences