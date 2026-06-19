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Off the Record

June 26, 2026 -Bill Schuette | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 51 | 27m 45s

This week the guest is former attorney general Bill Schuette, talking about the the president endorsing John James for Governor. The panel discusses the budget timeline. Kyle Melinn, Beth LeBlanc, and M. L. Elrick join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 06/25/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 19, 2026 - Rep. Laurie Pohutsky | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Episode: S55 E50 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 12, 2026 - Christy McGillivray | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.
Episode: S55 E49 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 5, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: University board appointments and a Mackinac debrief.
Episode: S55 E48 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 29, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Mike Duggan drops out of gubernatorial race and MSU.
Episode: S55 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 21, 2026 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E46 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 15, 2026 - Lon Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.
Episode: S55 E45 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 8, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Special state senate election .
Episode: S55 E44 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 1, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.
Episode: S55 E43 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 24, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Episode: S55 E42 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Episode: S55 E41 | 27:45