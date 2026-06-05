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Off the Record

June 12, 2026 - Christy McGillivray | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 49 | 27m 45s

This week the guest is Christy McGillivray from the Voters, not Politicians group opposing the con-con ballot plan. The panel discusses the education budget timeline. Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler, and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 06/11/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 5, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: University board appointments and a Mackinac debrief.
Episode: S55 E48 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 29, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Mike Duggan drops out of gubernatorial race and MSU.
Episode: S55 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 21, 2026 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E46 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 15, 2026 - Lon Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.
Episode: S55 E45 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 8, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Special state senate election .
Episode: S55 E44 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 1, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.
Episode: S55 E43 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 24, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Episode: S55 E42 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Episode: S55 E41 | 27:45
Watch 9:42
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Clip: S55 E41 | 9:42
Watch 13:19
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Clip: S55 E40 | 13:19