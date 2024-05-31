© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

June 7, 2024 - Rep. Jason Morgan (D)| OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 48 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses who will be the next governor candidate for the State of Michigan. The guest is Democratic House Member Jason Morgan discussing a new budget. Lauren Gibbons and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 06/06/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Off the Record
May 31, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses Michigan's reaction to the Trump trial verdict.
Episode: S53 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 24, 2024 - Rep. Tom Kunse (R)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: No fault car insurance protests get louder. Guest: Rep. Tom Kunse (R).
Episode: S53 E46 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 17, 2024 - Erik Edoff | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: School aid fight. Guest: Erik Edoff, K-12 School Alliance Superintendent.
Episode: S53 E45 | 27:46
Watch 16:44
Off the Record
May 10, 2024 - Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R)| OTR OVERTIME
Topic: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate. Guest: Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R).
Clip: S53 E44 | 16:44
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 10, 2024 - Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate joins the show. Guest: Dr. Sherry O'Donnell (R).
Episode: S53 E44 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 3, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses polling data around the Presidential Rrce and U.S. Senate.
Episode: S53 E43 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
Apr. 26, 2024 - Rep. Dylan Wegela (D)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lots of primary challengers for incumbents. Guest: Rep, Dylan Wegela (D).
Episode: S53 E42 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 19, 2024 - Mark Grebner| OFF THE RECORD
Former House Speaker gets charged. Guest: Mark Grebner
Episode: S53 E41 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 12, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses U.S. Senate races and school district layoffs.
Episode: S53 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 05, 2024 - Sen. Joe Bellino | OFF THE RECORD
Trump visits Grand Rapids. Guest: Sen. Joe Bellino
Episode: S53 E39 | 27:45